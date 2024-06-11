The volume of merchandize trade between Egypt and Türkiye reached around $6.382 billion in 2023, Egyptian Minister of Trade Ahmed Samir stated in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Ömer Bolat in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Egypt’s merchandize exports to Türkiye amounted to $3.164 billion last year, while the country’s imports hit $3.218 billion, Samir added.

He also stressed the importance of upgrading the free trade agreement between Egypt and Türkiye to achieve their trade exchange goal and bring it to $15 billion over the coming period.

Additionally, Samir expressed Egypt’s keenness to bolster joint cooperation frameworks with Türkiye in the fields of pre-export inspection, quality control, veterinary services, and food safety inspection and control.

For his part, Bolat confirmed his country’s commitment to reinforcing ties with Egypt, particularly in terms of trade and investment.

