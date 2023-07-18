Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa, discussed on Monday with Salih Mutlu ŞEN, the Turkish ambassador in Cairo, ways for boosting cooperation between the two sides.

The minister reviewed the manufacturing, technical, and technological capabilities of the companies and units of the ministry.

Mostafa stressed that the Ministry was interested in the introduction of modern technologies to its factories, expanding its military and civil products, and raising their quality and competitiveness in the global markets.

He invited Turkish military industries companies to participate in the Egyptian Defence Exhibition (EDEX-2023) scheduled for December 2023.

He stressed the readiness of the Ministry of military production to establish new production lines in cooperation with the Turkish side, which opens up prospects and a more spacious field to enter the Arab and African markets..

Salih Mutlu ŞEN, the Turkish ambassador in Cairo, said that Egypt and Türkiye have constructive cooperation in many fields, which is based on mutual trust and respect.

He praised the manufacturing, technological, Technical, Research, human resources and infrastructure capabilities of the military production companies and units at the highest level.

Mutlu ŞEN appreciated the role played by the ministry in supporting and encouraging investment in Egypt.

He expressed his aspiration to create new opportunities for cooperation and open new horizons for investment to benefit both sides.

The meeting witnessed the discussion of ways to open prospects for joint cooperation between military production companies and similar Turkish companies in various fields of manufacturing.

