Arab Finance: The Egyptian government will announce the timeframe for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Banque du Caire and Misr Life Insurance Company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) during May and June, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid announced in a meeting with a delegation from HSBC and Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The planned listings come as part of the government IPO program, in parallel with the preparation for the offering of six state companies across diverse sectors and a proposal to merge petroleum assets under a single entity to attract major international investment funds.

The government recently unveiled plans to initiate temporary listing procedures for 10 petroleum sector companies on the EGX.

It is worth noting that Farid outlined a timeline for listing Misr Life Insurance in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, as part of efforts to deepen capital markets and increase Egypt’s weighting in global indices such as MSCI and FTSE.

In a previous meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Hashem El Sayed, Assistant Prime Minister, noted that the government plans to list 20 companies affiliated with the Ministry of Public Business Sector on the EGX by the end of April.

El Sayed also reviewed the status of the 40 companies to be transferred to the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) as part of the government's efforts to optimize the utilization of state-owned assets.