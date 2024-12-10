The Egyptian Ministry of Education has submitted a list of 24 plots of land in 12 governorates to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit at the Ministry of Finance for potential educational projects, Director of PPP Central Unit at the finance ministry Atter Hannoura told Asharq Business.

He revealed that 12 other major projects, with a total investment value of EGP 61 billion, have been submitted to the Supreme Committee for Partnership for further study.

These projects include infrastructure developments such as sewage and water stations, electricity transformers, and networks.

Regarding the involvement of the private sector in Egyptian airports, Hanoura confirmed that discussions are ongoing.

He noted that despite the agreement on involving private investors, studies are being conducted to identify which airports to be included in the partnership and the respective participation shares for both the government and the private sector.

