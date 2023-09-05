Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa has issued a ministerial decision on forming a committee that discusses the general strategy to promote tourism in Egypt, according to a statement on September 4th.

The committee will be headed by Issa, with membership including the CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, head of the Egyptian tourism Federation, and head of the tourism and aviation committee at the Parliament.

It will also study programs and mechanisms to achieve the strategic goals of the tourism industry in accordance with the ministry’s 2030 vision.

The committee is scheduled to hold its meetings twice a year or whenever the need arises at the invitation of its chairman.

