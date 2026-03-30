Arab Finance: Egypt is set to complete four major transactions for financial closure before the end of the state ownership policy (SOP), according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) seventh and eighth review of Egypt’s economic reform program.

The transactions are expected to generate $1.5 billion in proceeds, half of which will be allocated to support the state’s budget, to cut debt, and gross financing needs.

“As of December 2025, our pipeline involves 11 additional divestment transactions in priority sectors, plus five military-owned companies, and seven companies under the initial public offering (IPO) program,” the IMF highlighted in its report.

However, the financial institution noted that even combined with the $3.5 billion land sale deal with Qatar for the development of a major tourism and urban project in Alam El Roum, these proceeds remain below the program’s original $6.5 billion target.

The fund also touched upon the management concessions for 11 Egyptian airports, starting with one airport as a pilot.

The plan would offer opportunities for private sector management of state assets, but without an upfront flow of resources for debt reduction.

Last October, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said the program focuses on three to four major offerings during the current fiscal year (FY) in the financial, insurance, airports, renewables, and logistics fields.