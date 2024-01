Egypt will establish its first virtual hospital for telemedicine in a bid to promote medical tourism, Al Arabiya reported, citing Chairman of the General Authority of Healthcare Ahmed ElSobky.

The virtual hospital will allow the provision of remote healthcare, allowing patients to obtain medical services easily while they are in their places.

