Egypt is targeting to raise the capacity of its electricity interconnection with Jordan to 2,000 megawatts (MWs) from 550 MWs now to transmit power to other countries, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated on August 7th.

The project is set to be executed over several stages, Madbouly noted.

This came on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee that took place from August 5th to 7th.

