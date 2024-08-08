The Egyptian government targets achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 4.2% this fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib stated during the cabinet’s ministerial economic group meeting.

It also seeks to raise the average economic growth to 5.5% by FY 2026/2027 and to 6.5% by 2030, El Khatib noted.

Furthermore, the government targets to increase the share of private investments out of total investments to 70% by 2030, up from 25.5% in FY 2023/2024, along with increasing the value of Egyptian exports.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that announcing a document outlining Egypt’s investment and trade policies for the next decade is a major factor in shaping these policies’ future trajectory.

This document aims to regain the confidence of local and foreign investors in government policies regarding investment and production, maximize the private sector’s involvement in the industrial and production sectors, and improve their ability to anticipate these policies, El Khatib said.

