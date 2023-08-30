Cairo – The value of bilateral trade between Egypt and Sudan hit $1.40 billion in 2022, marking an 18.70% rise from $1.20 billion in 2021.

Egypt exported goods valued at $929.20 million to Sudan during the January-December 2022 period, higher by 12.40% year-on-year (YoY) than $826.80 million.

The Arab Republic’s imports from Sudan hiked by 32.10% YoY to $509.40 million in 2022 from $385.60 million, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

During fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, the remittances of Egyptians working in Sudan increased by 2.70% to $13.30 million from $12.90 million in the previous FY.

Meanwhile, the remittances of Sudanese citizens working in Egypt plunged by 22.50% to $1.60 million in FY21/22 from $2.10 million in FY20/21.

