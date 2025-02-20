Egypt and Spain have upgraded their bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, following a declaration signed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Egyptian presidency announced on February 19th.

During a joint press conference in Madrid, El-Sisi and Sánchez discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation in political, economic, and development fields.

They also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between both countries in multiple areas.

The agreements reflect both countries’ commitment to deepening ties and expanding collaboration in key areas.

