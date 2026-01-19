Arab Finance: Egypt and South Korea signed a joint statement on a proposed comprehensive economic partnership, as both countries seek to deepen trade and investment ties, according to a statement.

The deal was signed by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Yeo Han-koo.

El-Khatib stated that the talks are building on the discussions held between the two countries at the end of 2025, during which they exchanged views on the joint feasibility study and the other agreements.

He also referred to the joint statement issued following the Korea-Egypt summit on November 20th, 2025, saying it reflected the commitment of both countries’ leaders to advance discussions on the proposed economic partnership.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in the areas of investment, technology transfer, industrial development, and capacity building.

Egypt seeks to partner with Korea and expand joint investments in major sectors, including high-tech industries, agriculture, renewable energy, transportation, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The minister welcomed discussions on strengthening joint industrial projects based on the availability of key raw materials and manufacturing capabilities in Egypt.

Priority sectors include wooden furniture, glass, imitation pearls, crystal, marble, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, as well as electrical cables and telecommunications products.

Moreover, El-Khatib called on South Korea to increase investments in Egyptian industrial zones, particularly the Northwest Gulf of Suez region, which will enable the companies to establish manufacturing projects and access regional and global markets.

In December 2025, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) held the first meeting of the Egyptian-Korean committee for business and investment development.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s portfolio of ongoing development cooperation projects with South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion.