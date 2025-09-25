Egypt and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop environmentally friendly car maintenance technology in four centers within the Ministry of Industry's Productivity and Vocational Training Department (PVTD), according to a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir noted that the project is funded by a $10 million grant from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The MoU covers electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid cars, and natural gas-powered cars, providing their needs in terms of machine tools, equipment, simulation models, and diagnostic devices.

It also aims to raise the efficiency of trainers and administrators working in these centers by training them in two phases. The first will be in South Korea, and the second will be within the training centers after installing and operating the equipment imported from Korea.

Moreover, Korean volunteers will be sent to several vocational training centers to help them implement various activities with students and benefit from them in developing student activities within the centers. The project will last for five years, ending in 2030.

On his part, El-Wazir stressed the need for the project to provide simulation systems for use in practical training on vehicle maintenance, in addition to providing equipment for repairing EV batteries.

He also affirmed the ministry’s readiness to provide any support the Korean government needs to execute this project.

The minister called on the Korean investors to leverage Egypt's large consumer market and invest in the automotive components manufacturing sector, particularly tires and glass, to meet the needs of the local market and export to foreign markets.

