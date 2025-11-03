Arab Finance: Egypt and Slovakia signed an agreement to form the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation to expand investments and increase the number of tourists coming to Egypt, according to a statement.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat inked the deal with Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanár.

Blanár indicated that the economic cooperation agreement represents an important step to strengthen bilateral relations, as it secures a new governmental framework for cooperation between the two countries and contributes to increasing the volume of trade exchange.

Around 45 Slovak companies invested over $560 million in the Egyptian market. These companies are operating in the tourism, services, industry, construction, telecommunications, agriculture, and information technology (IT) sectors.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists visiting Egypt from Slovakia hit 1.4 million in 2024. The volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounts to nearly $340.4 million.

Slovak exports to Egypt are concentrated in the industrial and transportation sectors, like vehicles, machinery, and equipment, while Egyptian exports are more diversified, including electronics, rubber products, fireworks, and other products.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).