Arab Finance: Egypt and Singapore have probed joint economic cooperation, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib and Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt Dominic Goh.

The meeting was also attended by the Managing Director of Singapore’s Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) Prakash Jhanwer and CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba.

The meeting tackled ways of fostering trade and investment ties between both countries over the coming period, El Khatib noted.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the importance of bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries to drive economic development.

For his part, Jhanwer expressed his company’s interest in expanding in the Egyptian market, targeting increasing its investments by $22 million to $55 million.

