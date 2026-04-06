Arab Finance: Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company’s (Sidpec) ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved a cash dividend of EGP 0.50 per share for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The dividend amount is expected to be paid on December 31st, 2026.

In 2025, Sidpec’s net profits after tax dropped by 55.38% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.133 billion from EGP 2.539 billion.

Last February, DrasChem Specialty Chemicals rolled out plans to establish a sodium cyanide production plant at the Sidpec complex in Alexandria.