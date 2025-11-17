Arab Finance: Egypt is looking forward to a broader and more diversified investment portfolio with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk stated.

Kouchouk emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in key sectors, including sustainable transport and renewable energy.

In his meeting with Ajay Bhushan, Vice President of Investment Solutions at the AIIB, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference (COP30) in Brazil, the minister noted that private investments in Egypt jumped by 73%.

He outlined the potential of the information and communications technology (ICT), manufacturing, and water desalination sectors, which can open promising avenues for joint cooperation.

Kouchouk also affirmed the state’s commitment to increasing private sector contributions to climate action and the transition to a green economy through innovative financing mechanisms and tools.

The minister stressed the need to utilize guarantees, local currency financing, hybrid instruments, and investment risk mitigation models in infrastructure.

