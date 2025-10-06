Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a contract with BMEC Imaging Egypt to establish a medical technology manufacturing and remanufacturing facility in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, with investments totaling $4.5 million, as per a statement.

The project aims to build an advanced facility for manufacturing medical devices such as tubes, X-ray machines, and dialysis machines, as well as remanufacturing high-tech equipment, including catheters, PET CT, MRI, LINAC, and CT scanners.

The factory will begin operations in phases and is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities for engineers, technicians, and medical technology specialists.

Founded in India, BMEC Imaging operates in Dubai, Nigeria, Nepal, and Egypt, with strong partnerships across Africa and the Middle East.

Its new Egypt-based project marks a major expansion step to establish the country as a regional hub for medical manufacturing, emphasizing sustainability and electronic waste reduction through remanufacturing and advanced engineering services—aligned with SCZONE’s vision of fostering sustainable and innovative industries in healthcare.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).