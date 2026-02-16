Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced the implementation of a new social protection package worth EGP 40.3 billion, to be rolled out ahead of Ramadan in line with directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as per a statement.

Kouchouk said the package targets the most vulnerable and low-income groups through direct cash assistance to help ease living pressures during Ramadan and Eid El-Fitr.

As part of the measures, 10 million families registered on ration cards will receive an additional EGP 400 in March and April 2026, at a total cost of EGP 8 billion.

A further EGP 400 will be paid during Ramadan and Eid El-Fitr to 5.2 million families benefiting from the Takaful and Karama social support program, costing EGP 4 billion.

An additional EGP 300 will also be provided to 45,000 beneficiaries of child pensions and rural female community leaders.

On the healthcare front, Kouchouk said EGP 3 billion has been allocated to accelerate the elimination of waiting lists for patients and critical cases, in an effort to reduce suffering for patients and their families.

Another EGP 3 billion has been added to state-funded treatment allocations for low-income individuals without insurance coverage, covering the period from February through June 2026.

He added that El-Sisi has directed that all critical cases be treated at the state’s expense so patients can recover in time to celebrate Eid El-Fitr.

The minister also announced the allocation of EGP 3.3 billion to speed up the rollout of the comprehensive health insurance system in Minya Governorate, starting April 1st.

The Treasury will cover insurance contributions for citizens unable to afford the premiums under the system in Minya.

In addition, EGP 15 billion has been earmarked for the presidential Decent Life initiative to accelerate the completion of around 1,000 projects aimed at improving service quality across villages included in the first phase.

The package also includes EGP 4 billion to finance an increase in the purchase price of locally produced wheat for the 2026 season, raising the price per bushel from EGP 2,200 to EGP 2,350.