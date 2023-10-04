The Egyptian government has released goods worth $53.7 billion at ports during the period from January 1st to September 30th, as per a cabinet statement on October 3rd.

Total released strategic goods during the nine-month period were valued at $14.3 billion, whereas released production requirements are worth $24.8 billion.

In September alone, total released goods valued at $5.9 billion, $1.8 billion of which represent the value of strategic goods.

