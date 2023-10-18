Egypt has released more than 8 million tonnes of animal feed from its ports in the past year, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Elsayed Elkosayer.

He said the feed supplies, worth $3.9bn, were part of the government’s efforts to support the livestock sector and ensure food security. He added that the release of feed was done in coordination with the Central Bank of Egypt and under the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Elkosayer said that from 22 September to 12 October 2023, the ministry released 319,000 tonnes of corn and soybeans, as well as feed additives, worth $170m. He said the corn and soybeans were essential for producing poultry and dairy products, which are in high demand in the local market.

He said the ministry was keen to provide adequate and affordable feed for farmers and producers.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).