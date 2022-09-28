Egypt has achieved a growth of 20% in non-oil exports in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, compared to targeted growth of 15% and 27% in engineering and electronics industries, respectively, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said revealed in a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt on September 26th.

The minister also mentioned that the country has recorded an economic growth rate of 6.6% in FY 2021/2022, compared to the rate of 3.3% in FY 2020/2021.

Egypt has expanded the social protection programs to cover wider segments of the most-needy households in accordance with the presidential directives, El-Said added.

The number of households benefiting from the cash support program of Takaul and Karama reached 5 million, with the support provided to families increasing to EGP 25 billion from 3.7 billion in 2014, she said.

The government supports more than 20 million citizens, representing 25% of the population, to benefit from the cash support program, she noted.

Moreover, El-Said pointed out that spending on the implementation of the first phase of the 1,500 villages project under the Decent Life initiative amounted to EGP 100 billion in just one year.

As for Decent Life, the minister highlighted that the initiative aims at improving the lifestyle of people in rural communities within the framework of sustainable development and Egypt Vision 2030.

Additionally, she stated that the initiative targets converting over 4,500 villages in Egypt into sustainable rural communities.

Decent Life initiative also targets enhancing the essential services of education, healthcare, sewage system, and sports in the first phase to 90% from 30% by the end of 2022, El-Said noted.

She added that more than 25% of the general investments dedicated to the first phase are green projects, which makes Decent Life one of the best global initiatives in the green development field.

