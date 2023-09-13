The Egyptian government has received five offers from investors to acquire Gabal El Zeit wind farm, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid told Asharq Business on September 12th.

She added that the deal is expected to be wrapped up in October or November.

On July 10th, it was reported by Asharq Business that the UK leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure Actis was close to acquiring the Gabal El Zeit wind farm.

The capacity of Gabal El Zeit wind project is 580 Megawatt.

Earlier this year, the Saudi-based power plants developer ACWA POWER and UAE’s Alcazar Energy have shown interest in acquiring the wind farms located in Egypt’s Gabal El Zeit and Zafarana.

