The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade has received 3.6 million tons of local wheat from farmers during the 2024 supply season, a ministry’s source told Al Borsa News.

Marketing entities supplied the ministry with 3.4 million tons of wheat, which is entirely used in the production of subsidized bread, the source said.

It is worth noting that the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) purchased less than a tenth of the wheat it had targeted in a major tender.

