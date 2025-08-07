Arab Finance: Raya Integration, a fully owned portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has received an integrated credit facility amounting to EGP 1 billion from MIDBANK, according to a bourse disclosure.

This financing will support Raya Integration's expansion and growth plans, while contributing to the implementation of strategic projects that promote Egypt's digital transformation.

The partnership will enable the company to deliver more advanced technological solutions to its clients across various sectors.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).