Arab Finance: Raya Data Center, a subsidiary of Raya Integration and a fully owned portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wilzy Securities Brokerage during the Cairo ICT 2025 exhibition, as per a disclosure.

The MoU sets the basis for a partnership between Raya Data Center and Wilzy to provide technology solutions and operational support for Wilzy’s activities.

The agreement covers digital enablement and infrastructure services aimed at supporting financial operations.