Arab Finance: Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has raised electricity prices for some residential and commercial consumption brackets starting this April, as per a statement.

The decision comes due to an acute and unprecedented global energy crisis driven by the war in the Gulf region.

The ministry stressed that the current crisis in global energy resources had forced it to take what it described as necessary measures to ensure continued electricity supplies across the country.

It said lower household consumption brackets, which cover the majority of Egyptians, would remain unaffected by the increase. These lower-use segments account for 40% of total subscribers in Egypt, with 86% of them exempt from the price hike.

Electricity tariffs for all residential consumption brackets up to 2,000 kilowatt-hours per month have been kept unchanged, it noted.

Meanwhile, prices for the 2,000-kWh bracket and all higher consumption tiers have been increased by an average of 16%, the ministry added.

The ministry also said that commercial electricity tariffs across all brackets would rise by an average of about 20%. This comes as a fair distribution of burdens among different segments of society, with higher-capacity users bearing a greater share of the cost.