Arab Finance: Qatar National Bank Alahli’s (QNB Alahli) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest saw a 12.38% year-on-year (YoY) hike in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the bank’s financial statement showed on October 8th.

Profits reached EGP 7.109 billion in the three-month period ended September, compared to EGP 6.326 billion in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income surged to EGP 12.601 billion in the period from July to September this year from EGP 10.337 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2025, consolidated profits amounted to EGP 22.211 billion, up from EGP 20.106 billion in the year-ago period.

Respecting the standalone business, the bank earned EGP 6.801 billion in net profits after tax in Q3 2025, slightly up from EGP 6.080 billion in Q3 2024.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).