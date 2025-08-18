Arab Finance: Egypt achieved its highest-ever primary surplus of EGP 629 billion, equal to 3.6% of GDP, in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, marking an 80% increase year on year (YoY), as per an announcement.

The figures were reviewed in a meeting between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, and Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk.

The surplus was recorded despite external pressures, including a 60% shortfall in Suez Canal revenues compared to budget targets, which resulted in a gap of around EGP 145 billion, Kouchouk said.

Tax revenues grew at their fastest pace in years, climbing 35.3% YoY to EGP 2.2 trillion.

Kouchouk attributed the growth to new measures aimed at widening the tax base and improving efficiency in the tax system.

Overall revenues increased 29% YoY, while primary spending rose at a slower pace of 16.3%.