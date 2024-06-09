

Egypt’s Minister of Social Solidarity, Nevine El-Kabbaj, met with her Sudanese counterpart, Ahmed Adam Bakhit, at the Ministry of Social Solidarity in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday.

Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine El-Kabbaj met with Sudanese Minister of Social Development Ahmed Adam Bakhit in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday to discuss Egypt’s continued support for Sudan amidst the ongoing crisis.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the third Arab Forum “Addressing Inequality in the Face of Multiple Crises,” highlighted Egypt’s commitment to aiding Sudanese citizens both within Egypt and in Sudan. El-Kabbaj reaffirmed Egypt’s support, noting that the country has received over 500,000 Sudanese individuals fleeing the conflict, in addition to the 4.5 million Sudanese already residing in Egypt.

El-Kabbaj emphasised the Egyptian government’s efforts to provide full support to Sudanese families in Egypt, particularly in Aswan Governorate, where a large number of Sudanese citizens reside. She highlighted the work of the Egyptian Red Crescent in providing relief and facilitating the accommodation and integration of Sudanese individuals.

The Sudanese Minister of Social Development, Ahmed Adam Bakhit, expressed his gratitude for Egypt’s significant support and acknowledged the challenges faced by Sudan, including a poverty rate that has risen to 65% due to the conflict.

He emphasised the need for increased aid, including tents, food, and medicine, and highlighted the particular vulnerability of women and youth affected by the crisis.

Bakhit also expressed Sudan’s eagerness to learn from Egypt’s experience in social protection and poverty reduction, with a focus on strengthening social safety nets and activating the labour market. He acknowledged the tangible impact of Egypt’s contributions to Sudanese citizens and their appreciation for the support received.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to prepare a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two ministries.

The MoU will outline cooperation in areas such as relief for Sudanese citizens in conflict-affected areas, livelihood support projects, training programmes, and technical support for human resources to manage disasters and crises.

The Sudanese minister expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and his aspiration to enhance cooperation between the two ministries to benefit citizens during crises and protect and develop local communities.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

