Arab Finance: Arab Dairy Products Company (Panda) shifted to losses, with consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of EGP 132.891 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financials.

The reported losses were against net profits amounting to EGP 102.435 million in H1 2024.

Revenues dropped to EGP 1.243 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 1.441 billion a year earlier.

Non-consolidated net losses reached EGP 138.508 million during the first six months of 2025, versus profits of EGP 101.525 million in the year-ago period.

Standalone loss per share hit EGP 0.28, compared with an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.17 in H1 2024.

