Cairo – The trade exchange value between Egypt and Palestine enlarged by 74.10% year-on-year (YoY) to $287 million in 2021 from $164.80 million.

Egyptian exports to Palestine reached $284.40 million in 2021, an annual leap of 72.60% from $164.80 million, Ahram Gate cited the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Furthermore, the Arab republic imported goods worth $2.60 million from Palestine last year, a jump of 6,335% from $40,000 in 2020.

In fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, the remittances of Egyptians working in Palestine amounted to $38.10 million, a hike of 48.80% from $25.60 million in FY19/20.

Meanwhile, the remittances of Palestinian workers in the Arab Republic went up by 2.50% YoY to $1.42 million in FY20/21 from $1.38 million.

During the July 2020-June 2021 period, Palestine invested a total of $1.10 million in Egypt, down 66.90% from $3.20 million in the year-ago period.

