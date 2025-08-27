Arab Finance: Orascom Construction reported a consolidated backlog of $9.6 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, with pro forma backlog, including 50% share in BESIX, of $13.9 billion, as per the company's H1 2025 results announcement.

The firm generated revenues valued at $1.955 billion in H1 2025, 32.4% up from $1.477 billion in the year-ago period.

EBITDA hit $139.4 million at the end of June 2025, while the net income attributable to shareholders reached $82.7 million.

Consolidated new awards stood at $3.4 billion, and pro forma new awards, including a 50% share in BESIX, hit $4.2 billion in the first six months of 2025.

Meanwhile, BESIX recorded a standalone backlog of €7.5 billion and new awards of €1.4 billion in H1 2025

As for the cash dividends, the company distributed a dividend of $0.25 per share on August 13th, 2025.

Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, said: “Our construction backlog grew 24% YoY to a record $9.6 billion as of June 30th, 2025, supported by strong new awards of $3.4 billion in H1 2025.”

“Across our MEA operations, we are pleased with our progress on Project Wave, the 30-year seawater treatment and supply BOOT project in Abu Dhabi, where we surpassed 10.5 million manhours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI),” Bishai added.

He also addressed the build-own-operate (BOO) wind farm in Egypt, commenting: “As the largest wind farm in the Middle East and Africa, this project expands our operational wind power platform to 913 MW and strengthens our broader concessions portfolio, which now spans water, renewable energy, and logistics projects across the UAE, KSA, and Egypt.”

