Arab Finance: National Printing Company concluded the implementation of its public and private share offering during today’s trading session, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on August 3rd.

The offering covered 21.171 million shares, equivalent to 10% of the company’s issued share capital, for EGP 21.25 per share.

Total value of the initial public offering (IPO), including both public and private offerings, hit EGP 449.884 million.

The offering was divided into two tranches. The first tranche, representing the public offering, comprised nearly 10.585 million shares. Meanwhile, the private offering included about 10.585 million shares.