Arab Finance: Naeem Holding denied plans to establish a real estate investment fund valued at EGP 1 billion ($18.3 million) during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, according to a statement.

The company noted that the published news reflects future plans that are under study and not finalized at all.

Naeem Holding is currently exploring plans to increase its assets under management (AUM), including the possibility of establishing a real estate investment fund.

However, the EGX-listed firm has not yet decided the size and value of the planned fund and has not taken official or regulatory measures in this regard.

In 2025, Naeem Holding turned to consolidated net losses attributable to the owners of $45.101 million, against net profits of $822,024 a year earlier.