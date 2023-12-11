Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Morocco in the field of sustainable management and development of water resources, according to a statement on December 11th.

The MoU was signed by the Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam and Moroccan Minister for Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit.

It covers cooperation between both sides in the fields of developing and using the latest technologies in rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and water desalination; designing, establishing, and managing water facilities; climate change resilience; and boosting the efficiency of workers in these fields.

The signing also includes exchanging expertise and scientific research in these fields, organizing training courses, and forming a joint committee to follow up on the execution of the terms of the agreement.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).