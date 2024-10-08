KUWAIT -- A Kuwaiti ministerial committee convened on Monday to discuss the sustainable development usage of treated water.

A statement by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy revealed that Minister Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri headed the committee's meeting alongside Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan.

The committee consisted of several state bodies, added the statement, affirming that the meeting formulated the goals and mechanisms to achieve the goals of this new entity.

