Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Centre for Membranes & Advanced Water Technology (CMAT) have signed an MoU to enhance water treatment and resource management in the UAE.

The agreement outlines a framework for both partners to explore and evaluate advanced membrane technologies, improve water quality, and optimise desalination operations through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies.

The MoU formalises the intent to develop pilot projects for testing water desalination technologies and deploying AI-driven models to improve the efficiency and sustainability of desalination processes. The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise through educational modules, workshops, and competitions focused on advanced water technologies, including provisions for internships and research opportunities.

Water security

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said: “This MoU perfectly aligns with our ambition to enhance operational efficiency and ensure water security in the UAE’s northern emirates. By combining Khalifa University’s research capabilities with EtihadWE’s practical experience, we will advance sustainable water management.”

The agreement will also support student engagement and create employment opportunities, offering internships, research projects, and jobs for graduates. Khalifa University will incorporate real-world case studies into its curriculum, enriching the academic experience.

Prof Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “We are delighted to further cement our partnership with this MoU and play a critical role in strengthening water treatment and resource management in the UAE. Our Center for Membranes & Advanced Water Technology has achieved pioneering innovations in desalination and sustainable water management. We believe this research collaboration will help not only in the exchange of knowledge and expertise in one of the UAE’s strategic sectors but also pave the way for new technological advancements.”

EtihadWE, a leader in desalination technology, contributes to the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 through this collaboration and other efforts. The Naqa’a desalination plant, one of the world's largest, utilises advanced Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) technology to produce water for around two million UAE residents annually.

Innovative tech

The plant incorporates innovative technologies such as Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) and Pressure Exchanger (PX) systems, reducing electrical energy consumption by more than 60%.

In addition, EtihadWE is committed to minimising Non-Revenue Water (NRW) leaks, utilising advanced tools such as SmartBall, data loggers, and acoustic inspection technologies. The company has implemented District Metering to pinpoint and address leaks more effectively, contributing to better water security across its network.

Dr Shadi W Hasan, Director of the Centre for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology at Khalifa University, said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in applying cutting-edge research to solve real-world challenges in water management. By integrating advanced membrane technologies with AI-driven optimisation, we can unlock new levels of efficiency and sustainability in desalination processes, ensuring a secure water future for the UAE.”

Through the MoU, Khalifa University’s research will be directly integrated into EtihadWE’s live projects, allowing for real-world testing and scaling of new solutions. This hands-on approach will help refine technologies and operational practices in desalination facilities and water infrastructure.

Khalifa University has solidified its position as a leader in water treatment and desalination innovation through CMAT’s groundbreaking projects. Led by Dr Hasan, CMAT is advancing cutting-edge solutions, including solar-powered desalination systems tailored to the UAE’s climate, electrified membranes using advanced nanomaterials like graphene for enhanced pollutant removal, and smart stimuli-responsive membranes for optimising water purification.

CMAT is also pushing the commercialisation of eco-friendly nanocomposite membranes and graphene-based biosensors for rapid virus detection. These innovations, alongside advanced technologies for heavy metal removal and oil/water separation, highlight Khalifa University's commitment to sustainable, high-performance solutions that address global water challenges and industrial needs.

