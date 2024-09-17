The UAE has been identified as the second most water-scarce country, following Kuwait with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Libya completing the list of the top five countries most at risk from water scarcity.

The Middle East’s water stress risk by 2040 is classified as “extremely high” by A1RWATER, a global leader in atmospheric water generation, which has released its inaugural quarterly Insights report to aid corporate, government, and sustainability leaders in their efforts to address the water industry’s pressing challenges.

According to the report, 90% of the world’s largest companies now track their sustainability performance and 73% of global consumers are prepared to change their consumption habits to reduce their environmental footprint.

Global freshwater

A1RWATER’s report also highlights that global freshwater demand is expected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030. The illusion of water's infinite availability requires solutions that transform access and consumption across a broad range of applications.

Jessica Torres, Chief Commercial Officer at A1RWATER, commented: “Water security is one of the most pressing global challenges we face today. According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), only 3% of the world’s water is fresh, with over 1.1 billion people lacking access to it and more than 2.5 billion experiencing water scarcity for at least one month each year.

“Addressing these realities requires innovation, collaboration, and a shift in how we approach water management. Solutions that reduce reliance on traditional infrastructure, minimise environmental impact, and meet local needs are essential. This isn’t just about technology — it’s about transforming mindsets across industries and governments to prioritise sustainable water practices.”

A1RWATER has been at the forefront of innovative water solutions both regionally and globally, generating pure water from humidity in the air — on site and at scale — since the company’s founding in 2018.

This year, A1RWATER has expanded its impact through initiatives aimed at increasing access to clean water and supporting key national goals, including UAE Net Zero 2050, the UAE Circular Economy Policy, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. A1RWATER Insights further underscores the company’s dedication to fostering dialogue and driving meaningful change for cities, communities, and the environment.

Urgent global challenges

Alex Guy, Founder & CEO of A1RWATER, added: “Water scarcity and plastic waste are two of the most urgent global challenges of our time. At A1RWATER, we are driven by the belief that scalable solutions start with awareness and are sustained through action. Our commitment goes beyond delivering clean water—it’s about creating a ripple effect of change by fostering collective dialogue, forging strategic partnerships, and promoting education.

“By collaborating across industries and regions, we aim to inspire and empower others to take meaningful steps. Together, we can build a resilient, sustainable future where every community has reliable access to clean water."

To date, A1RWATER has generated more than two million litres of water for schools, hotels, private companies, government offices, and Dubai Metro stations through its onsite atmospheric water generators and dispensers. In doing so, the company has replaced over four million single-use plastic bottles and prevented 338 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, solidifying its leadership in the global water sector.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).