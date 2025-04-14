Arab Finance: Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) logged consolidated net profits valued at EGP 163.036 million as of December 31st, 2024, higher by 37% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 119.443 million, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.16 in 2024 from EGP 0.85 in 2023, while the revenues jumped to EGP 261.030 million from EGP 222.837 million.

Standalone net profits increased by 19.8% to EGP 136.5 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 113.9 million.

Established in 1980, Mohandes Insurance offers life and non-life insurance as well as reinsurance products and services. The company’s services include individual insurance and property insurance.

