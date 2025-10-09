Arab Finance: Misr Chemical Industries Company (MICH) will distribute cash dividends worth EGP 4 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to shareholders in two installments, according to a filing sent to the Egyptian Bourse on October 9th.

Worth EGP 2 per share, the first installment will be paid on November 6th, whereas the second installment, amounting to EGP 2 per share, will be disbursed on January 29th, 2026.

The eligibility in cash payment to shareholders will be on a record date of November 3rd.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

