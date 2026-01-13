Meska AI has announced the launch of the second edition of its specialized event, “Meska Spark Vol.2,” scheduled for January 16, 2026, at the Creativa Innovation Hub in Dokki. The event aims to support the local artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem and foster the development of technology startups capable of competing on a global scale.

Driven by a vision to establish and scale AI solutions emerging from Egypt and the region, Meska Spark Vol.2 will focus on deep industry understanding and strategic planning to support startup growth.

The event is set to gather key stakeholders in the AI landscape, including industry leaders, technology experts, and investors. The diverse range of participants will include startup founders selected to pitch to investors, sector-specific experts looking for real-world technical solutions, and highly specialized engineers in fields such as Vision AI, OCR, and Hardware AI.

Connecting Talent with Opportunity

Meska AI aims to create an integrated ecosystem by connecting startups with top-tier Egyptian talent and major technology advisors. The event will feature matchmaking sessions designed to explore investment opportunities, partnerships, and incubation programs.

Omar Al-Monayer and Nabil Khalifa, founders of Meska AI, stated that the event will utilize a structured screening process for participants to ensure maximum value for attendees. Applications, particularly from startup founders, are undergoing a thorough review to maintain high content quality and deliver tangible benefits.

Following the success of the first edition, which welcomed over 1,000 attendees, Meska AI expects participation to double for this upcoming edition.

Strategic Partnerships

Meska AI expressed appreciation for the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) for its continued support since the initiative’s inception, highlighting the partnership as a crucial factor in strengthening Egypt’s technology innovation ecosystem.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to creating opportunities for Egyptian talent to build world-class technology from within the country, with further announcements regarding new partnerships expected in the coming days.

