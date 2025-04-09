Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development, announced that the national initiative for community, human, and local development—Mashroo3k (Your Project)—has financed 213,313 projects with total investments reaching EGP 32.1bn since its inception in 2015.

The programme has played a key role in generating approximately 1.42 million job opportunities for youth across Egypt.

Awad highlighted that Upper Egypt governorates have received the largest share of funding and the highest number of supported projects, reflecting the state’s commitment to empowering youth and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Minya topped the list with more than 23,300 projects financed through loans exceeding EGP 3.3bn, creating around 157,300 jobs. Sohag followed closely with approximately 23,100 projects and EGP 4.2bn in financing, resulting in 152,100 jobs. Beni Suef came next with 16,300 projects supported by over EGP 2bn in loans, generating 97,500 job opportunities. Assiut ranked fourth, with 14,500 projects receiving EGP 2.6bn, creating 107,300 jobs.

In addition to Upper Egypt, the governorates of Sharqeya, Dakahleya, and Beheira have also shown strong engagement with the Mashroo3k initiative. Beheira alone implemented 19,200 projects with loans totaling EGP 1.7bn, providing over 101,600 jobs. Dakahleya saw 17,300 projects launched, backed by EGP 2.2bn in investments, leading to 105,500 jobs. Sharqeya supported around 16,800 projects with total funding of EGP 2.9bn, generating approximately 132,600 job opportunities.

The minister emphasized that Mashroo3k continues to play a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. In addition to financial support, the programme offers banking facilities, streamlined procedures, technical consultations, and training programmes aimed at enhancing the skills of young entrepreneurs.

Awad concluded by announcing the ministry’s plan to expand the reach of Mashroo3k in the coming months through new credit facilities, reinforcing its role in job creation, economic development, and sustainable growth nationwide.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt