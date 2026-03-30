Arab Finance: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has decided to introduce a remote work system for one day a week for employees across both the public and private sectors, as part of a broader effort to reduce energy consumption.

The decision, announced during a press conference on Saturday, March 28th, will take effect on the first Sunday of April and will run for one month.

The government will assess the trial period and may extend the policy or increase the number of remote work days if it proves effective.

The move comes alongside a series of measures aimed at easing pressure on the country’s energy system.

Madbouly confirmed that all major, fuel-intensive projects will be slowed down for two months, alongside an immediate directive to reduce fuel allocations for government vehicles by 30%.

At the same time, he reassured the public about the availability of essential goods, noting that a recent visit to Obour Market showed a surplus of products, some of which are being exported to generate foreign currency.

The government’s actions are part of a broader strategy to rationalize energy consumption and mitigate potential economic impacts stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions.