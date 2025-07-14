Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly followed up on the procedures for securing the financial allocations required for the petroleum products needed to operate power plants, according to a statement.

This came during his meeting with Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

Madbouly discussed joint efforts to repay government agencies' debts to electricity companies.

He stressed the government's need to secure sufficient funding to meet the demands for petroleum products, thereby ensuring the continuity of electricity services across various sectors amidst global challenges and their regional repercussions.

On his part, the Cabinet's spokesperson Mohamed Elhomosany said the meeting discussed efforts to allocate funding to secure the necessary fuel to secure the electricity supply and ensure the stability of the national grid to meet demand.

They also reviewed the status of debt repayments owed to the Ministry of Electricity's companies for electricity consumption by several ministries and government agencies.

They discussed the mechanisms for repaying these debts and possible settlements in this regard. This would contribute to resolving these financial entanglements, with the aim of improving the level of services provided across key sectors and enhancing their financial capabilities to achieve further operational goals with greater efficiency and capacity.

Meanwhile, Kouchouk confirmed that the required funding would be provided, under agreements reached with the relevant ministries.

The finance minister added that the ministry is working to increase investments in the energy sector, aligned with the state’s vision to support the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

He also affirmed that there is full coordination with the electricity and petroleum ministries to ensure the sustainability of energy sources for all sectors and individuals.