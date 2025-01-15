Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has met with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, to probe ways of reinforcing economic and investment cooperation between both countries, as per a statement.

El-Khatib reviewed the recent key developments in the Egyptian economy, which anchor the state’s position as a major regional investment destination.

He added that Egypt enjoys great investment capabilities, such as distinguished infrastructure and qualified labor, in addition to the availability of energy sources and raw materials.

Moreover, the minister called on investors from Luxembourg to benefit from the unique investment opportunities in the Egyptian market across different sectors, noting that the government is keen on attracting further European investment and exchanging industrial expertise and technologies.

The meeting also tackled Egypt’s efforts in the green hydrogen sector as a sustainable solution to address the challenges of energy and climate change.

Meanwhile, Bettel stressed his country's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Egypt, referring to a number of Luxembourg-based companies already operating in the country, especially in the technologically advanced fields.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).