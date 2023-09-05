The value of trade exchange between Egypt and Kenya increased by 4.10% year-on-year (YoY) to $663.60 million in 2022 from $637.40 million, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data showed.

The Arab Republic exported goods worth $355.70 million to Kenya as of 31 December 2022, up 6.90% from $382 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian imports from Kenya enlarged by 20.60% YoY to $307.90 million in the Janaury-Decemmber 2022 period from $255.40 million.

During fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, Kenya injected investments totalling $3.80 million in Egypt, an annual leap of 240.30% from $1.10 million.

