Cairo – The trade exchange value between Egypt and Jordan totalled $915.60 million in 2021, a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase from $731.70 million.

Egypt's exports to Jordan surged by 23.20% to $725.40 million last year, compared to $588.90 million in 2020, Ahram Gate cited the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Meanwhile, the Arab republic's imports from Jordan amounted to $190.20 million in 2021, an annual growth of 33.20% from $142.80 million.

The remittances of Egyptians working in Jordan reached $774.20 million in fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, up 14.10% YoY from $678.50 million. Meanwhile, the remittances of Jordanian expats in Egypt rose by 11.30% YoY to $12.30 million from $11.10 million.

In addition, the value of Jordanian investments in Egypt amounted to $56.70 million during FY20/21, a decline of 2.90% from $58.40 million a year earlier.

During the first half (H1) of 2021, the trade exchange between the two Arab countries grew by 26.20% to $430.80 million from $341.30 million in H1-20.

