Egyptian Ministry of Electricity, embodied in New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) and Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co (EETC), signed seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for initiating studies related to the green hydrogen projects, according to an official statement on December 7th.

The MoUs were signed with the Sovereign fund of Egypt (TSFE), the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and consortia comprised global and local companies.

The consortia included Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power, Benchmark’s alliance, Chemical Industries Holding Company (CIHC), China Energy, Germany’s DAI, India’s OCIOR Energy, a TAQA-VoltaLia consortium, and British Petroleum (bp).

The signed MoUs come in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to attract further investments into the new and renewable energy sector, Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker said

The government previously signed agreements with 16 other companies at COP27 to carry out green hydrogen production projects, in addition to framework agreements with nine of these companies to pave the way for implementing the projects, Shaker noted.

