Egypt - The foreign ministers of Egypt and India met on Saturday in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. They discussed ways to enhance their bilateral relations, which were upgraded to a strategic partnership level earlier this year.

Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister, welcomed the growing economic ties between the two countries and expressed his hope that the direct flight between Cairo and New Delhi, launched by EgyptAir recently, would boost trade, investment, and tourism. He also invited senior Indian officials to visit Egypt to explore opportunities and cooperation.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian external affairs minister, praised Egypt’s active role in international forums, such as the G20 Summit, and congratulated Egypt on its invitation to join the BRICS group, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He said that India supports Egypt’s accession, as it reflects its political, economic, and strategic weight in the region.

The two ministers also exchanged views on several regional and international issues, such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Palestinian issue, the Sudanese issue, and the situation in Libya. They stressed the importance of peaceful solutions and diplomatic efforts to resolve these crises and maintain stability in the region.

